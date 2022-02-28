Brokers Set Expectations for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Harmony Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will earn $1.62 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.71 EPS.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 36.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $955,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $58,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,187 in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.
