Brokers Offer Predictions for Six Flags Entertainment Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was up 190.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.23.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $44.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.78 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.86. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $35.75 and a twelve month high of $51.75.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul bought 1,500 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 25,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.83 per share, with a total value of $945,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 356,812 shares of company stock worth $13,474,191. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

