Brokers Issue Forecasts for Trican Well Service Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Trican Well Service in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.88.
About Trican Well Service (Get Rating)
Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.
