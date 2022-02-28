Brokerages Set Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Target Price at $74.00

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.20.

Several research analysts have commented on MMSI shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 472,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,905,000 after purchasing an additional 86,729 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,817,000 after purchasing an additional 38,525 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $64.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.75 and a 200 day moving average of $65.34. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.