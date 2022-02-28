Brokerages Set Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Target Price at $8.60

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 42.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 385,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 114,201 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 317.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 389,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 296,490 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 646.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,613,000 after buying an additional 1,248,218 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,043,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRK stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $8.38. The stock had a trading volume of 85,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,547. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.30. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $11.34.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a positive return on equity of 34.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Comstock Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

