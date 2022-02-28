Brokerages Set Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Target Price at GBX 2,300

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,300 ($31.28).

AML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($24.48) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($39.44) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($23.12) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock opened at GBX 982.05 ($13.36) on Friday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1 year low of GBX 897.80 ($12.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,262 ($30.76). The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,240.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,569.14. The company has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46.

In related news, insider Amedeo Felisa acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 947 ($12.88) per share, with a total value of £28,410 ($38,637.29). Also, insider Tobias Moers acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,223 ($16.63) per share, for a total transaction of £55,035 ($74,847.00). Insiders have bought a total of 52,821 shares of company stock valued at $68,354,972 in the last quarter.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

