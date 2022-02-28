Brokerages Expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.02). National CineMedia posted earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.74). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National CineMedia.

NCMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $6.11. The firm has a market cap of $237.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in National CineMedia by 363.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in National CineMedia by 699.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in National CineMedia by 38.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. 60.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

