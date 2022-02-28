Brokerages Expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Ciena reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ciena.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CIEN. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.87.

Shares of CIEN stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.34. 25,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,686. Ciena has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.92.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $148,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $225,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,678 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ciena by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,915,000 after purchasing an additional 267,539 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,891,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 32,112 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 908.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 42,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 37,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena (Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ciena (CIEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.