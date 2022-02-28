Brokerages Anticipate Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) will post $58.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Safehold’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.14 million and the highest is $60.10 million. Safehold posted sales of $43.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year sales of $258.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $248.17 million to $266.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $324.75 million, with estimates ranging from $306.59 million to $336.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $52.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.81 million. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAFE. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.51.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 6,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.59 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 158,540 shares of company stock worth $11,088,708. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $61.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50 and a beta of -0.27. Safehold has a 12 month low of $56.33 and a 12 month high of $95.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.54%.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

