Brokerages Anticipate RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.24. RPT Realty reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RPT Realty.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 35.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RPT Realty by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,400,000 after acquiring an additional 56,623 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in RPT Realty by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,089,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in RPT Realty by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 475,619 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in RPT Realty by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,081,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 550,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RPT traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.14. 522,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,955. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $14.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

About RPT Realty (Get Rating)

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPT Realty (RPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.