Brokerages Anticipate RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. RingCentral posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 184.86% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RNG. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on RingCentral from $240.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded up $3.14 on Wednesday, hitting $130.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,292,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,037. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $117.49 and a 12 month high of $388.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $762,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,285. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in RingCentral by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,188,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,096,226,000 after buying an additional 1,283,945 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in RingCentral by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,901,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,667,741,000 after buying an additional 2,427,359 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,191,000 after purchasing an additional 825,356 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 25.4% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,333,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,100,000 after acquiring an additional 270,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in RingCentral by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,259,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,917,000 after buying an additional 376,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

