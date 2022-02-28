Brokerages Anticipate Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.27 Billion

Brokerages expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.27 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.24 billion. Newell Brands reported sales of $2.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year sales of $10.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $10.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.19 billion to $10.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

NWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

Newell Brands stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.67. 109,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,116,793. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.89. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 69.17%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,926,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587,736 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

