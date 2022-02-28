Brokerages Anticipate Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.28 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) to report sales of $10.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.20 million and the highest is $10.34 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full-year sales of $42.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.30 million to $42.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $73.40 million, with estimates ranging from $72.50 million to $74.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gambling.com Group.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gambling.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:GAMB opened at $10.38 on Monday. Gambling.com Group has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 14.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. 8.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

