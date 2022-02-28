Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €82.00 by UBS Group

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) received a €82.00 ($93.18) price target from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €95.00 ($107.95) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($100.00) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($119.32) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Monday, January 24th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($100.00) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €91.58 ($104.06).

Shares of FRA:BNR traded up €3.66 ($4.16) during trading on Monday, reaching €75.22 ($85.48). 575,208 shares of the stock were exchanged. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($48.93) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($63.92). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €77.24 and a 200-day moving average price of €80.47.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

