BP (NYSE:BP) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $30.73, but opened at $28.42. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock. BP shares last traded at $28.54, with a volume of 729,331 shares traded.

BP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.10 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.41.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,005,607 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,669,000 after buying an additional 127,316 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BP by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,910,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,094,000 after buying an additional 258,408 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in shares of BP by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 907,451 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after buying an additional 13,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BP by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,980,000 after buying an additional 107,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of BP by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 636,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,962,000 after buying an additional 46,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $94.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. BP had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.323 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. BP’s payout ratio is 57.85%.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

