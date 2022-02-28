BP (LON:BP) PT Lowered to GBX 450 at Berenberg Bank

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 475 ($6.46) to GBX 450 ($6.12) in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BP from GBX 401 ($5.45) to GBX 465 ($6.32) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BP from GBX 600 ($8.16) to GBX 500 ($6.80) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.78) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.10) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 442.11 ($6.01).

Shares of LON:BP opened at GBX 378.50 ($5.15) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.14 billion and a PE ratio of 13.57. BP has a 1-year low of GBX 275.85 ($3.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 419.15 ($5.70). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 374.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17.

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 410 ($5.58) per share, for a total transaction of £369 ($501.84). Also, insider Bernard Looney acquired 93 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.68) per share, for a total transaction of £319.92 ($435.09).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

