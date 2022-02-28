BoringDAO (BOR) Hits Market Capitalization of $66.87 Million

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 28th. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $66.87 million and approximately $55,505.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoringDAO coin can now be purchased for $465.55 or 0.01130146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BoringDAO has traded 31.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO (CRYPTO:BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,642 coins. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

