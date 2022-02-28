Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Increased to C$55.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Cormark from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.65% from the stock’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Boralex’s FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

BLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. CSFB raised shares of Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.65.

TSE BLX traded up C$1.54 during trading on Monday, reaching C$37.25. 207,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of C$3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.80. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$30.04 and a 12-month high of C$45.80.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

