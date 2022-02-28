Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Lowered to $2,670.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BKNG. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Booking from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Booking from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,725.19.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,281.46 on Thursday. Booking has a twelve month low of $2,053.57 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,446.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,377.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.13, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Booking will post 99.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Booking by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,301,000 after buying an additional 166,288 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Booking by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,973,000 after buying an additional 140,070 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth about $318,101,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Booking by 9.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,524,551,000 after acquiring an additional 122,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Booking by 1,973.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,495,000 after acquiring an additional 86,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

