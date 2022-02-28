Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,798 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 34.6% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 763.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BCC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $76.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.78. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $85.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.14.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 58.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 2.67%.

About Boise Cascade (Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

