BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,641 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.17% of National Instruments worth $8,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NATI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in National Instruments by 379.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in National Instruments by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in National Instruments by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $40.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.89 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $46.42.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 169.70%.

In other news, Director Michael E. Mcgrath acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $106,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,171 shares of company stock worth $249,555 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NATI. TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Susquehanna raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

