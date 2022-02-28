BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.06% of Teleflex worth $10,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 21.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 5.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 29.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 19.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $368,740,000 after purchasing an additional 151,813 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teleflex news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.64.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $343.01 on Monday. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $289.00 and a one year high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $322.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.86%.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

