BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,325 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.17% of Webster Financial worth $8,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WBS opened at $59.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.62. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.28%.

WBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.71.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

