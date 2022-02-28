BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL)

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) in a report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$51.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GIL. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Gildan Activewear to a hold rating and set a C$42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins reiterated a na rating and issued a C$59.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities cut shares of Gildan Activewear from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$54.22.
TSE:GIL opened at C$49.62 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of C$35.96 and a 1 year high of C$55.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$51.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.49.
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
