Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BPMC has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.55. 878,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,266. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.24. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $98,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,729 shares of company stock valued at $657,700. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,340.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

