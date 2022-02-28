Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,117 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Blue Apron were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Blue Apron by 27.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Apron during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Blue Apron by 34.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Blue Apron by 20.7% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Apron during the third quarter worth about $222,000.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph N. Sanberg bought 357,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,002.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Matthew B. Salzberg sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $824,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,059,215. Insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APRN opened at $5.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of -3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.10. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $12.76.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $107.01 million for the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 179.26% and a negative net margin of 18.79%.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm is involved in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J.

