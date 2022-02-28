Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.700-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.350-$2.450 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.97. 1,582,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900,443. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average is $22.42. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 177.48% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLMN. Raymond James upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.42.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 431,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 247,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

