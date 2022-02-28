Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.700-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.350-$2.450 EPS.

NASDAQ BLMN traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.97. 1,582,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,443. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.03. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 177.48% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.42.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 670,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,404,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $281,238,000 after purchasing an additional 557,850 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 323.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 368,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after buying an additional 281,367 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $2,845,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,978,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,496,000 after buying an additional 99,886 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

