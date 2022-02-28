Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Director Sells $4,613,902.34 in Stock

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $4,613,902.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $24.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average of $22.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.03. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 177.48% and a net margin of 5.23%. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,746,000 after buying an additional 62,580 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 17.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 237,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after buying an additional 34,665 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

