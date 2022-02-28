Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Upgraded to “Positive” at Susquehanna Bancshares

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $18.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 62.40% from the company’s previous close.

BE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.36.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $20.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 3.66. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 545.27% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $342.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $63,792.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 13,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $270,207.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,123 shares of company stock worth $1,852,350. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,640,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,528 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,356,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $677,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 191.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 326,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 214,693 shares during the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

