Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Susquehanna

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

BE stock opened at $20.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 3.66. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.94 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 545.27% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 13,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $270,207.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $63,792.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,123 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,350. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 28.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

