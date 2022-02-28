BlackRock Inc. Sells 11,349 Shares of Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 737,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,349 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.61% of Vislink Technologies worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vislink Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vislink Technologies by 13.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 46,469 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vislink Technologies by 7,177.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 265,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vislink Technologies by 5,351.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 64,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Vislink Technologies in the second quarter worth $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Vislink Technologies alerts:

Shares of VISL opened at $0.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50. Vislink Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.82.

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design and development of wireless communications solutions. It also manufactures and sells microwave communications equipment utilizing coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing technology. The company was founded by Joseph A. Bobier, Roger G. Branton, and Richard L.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VISL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vislink Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vislink Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.