BlackRock Inc. Buys 43,476 Shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.04% of Aspen Group worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,464,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aspen Group by 48.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 167,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Group by 33.7% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,362,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 343,090 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Group by 517.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 185,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASPU opened at $1.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $30.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.63. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.66.

Aspen Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.