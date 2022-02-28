BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BKCC opened at $4.07 on Monday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $301.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 59,111 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,097 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 562,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 104,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

BKCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

About BlackRock Capital Investment (Get Rating)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.