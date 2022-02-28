Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Robert W. Baird

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
BLKB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $62.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.63. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $53.81 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 516.88 and a beta of 1.08.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $597,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Blackbaud (Get Rating)
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
