Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Robert W. Baird

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BLKB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $62.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.63. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $53.81 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 516.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $597,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blackbaud (Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.