Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Piper Sandler

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded Beyond Meat from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Beyond Meat to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Beyond Meat from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.42.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $44.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.84 and a 200 day moving average of $85.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.49. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $162.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 15.52 and a quick ratio of 12.92.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 74.76% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYND. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 1,657.1% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

