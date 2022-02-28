Berenberg Bank Raises Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Price Target to €18.80

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from €17.00 ($19.32) to €18.80 ($21.36) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRRFY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Carrefour from €20.10 ($22.84) to €19.70 ($22.39) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrefour from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Carrefour from €19.00 ($21.59) to €20.50 ($23.30) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrefour currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.88.

OTCMKTS:CRRFY opened at $4.07 on Friday. Carrefour has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.73.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

