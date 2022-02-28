Benchmark Lowers Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to Hold

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.86 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zynga has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.87.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $9.18 on Monday. Zynga has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.00 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.73.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Options Solutions LLC bought a new position in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 26,343,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,229,034 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

