Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) PT Raised to $25.00

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 76.06% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Shares of Bel Fuse stock opened at $14.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $176.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.61. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 10.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bel Fuse will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 327.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 283,994 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 217,590 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 583,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after acquiring an additional 216,358 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 290,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 68,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse (Get Rating)

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.