BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) PT Lowered to $330.00

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 54.13% from the stock’s current price.

BGNE has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on BeiGene from $334.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.17.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BGNE stock opened at $214.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BeiGene has a 1-year low of $194.50 and a 1-year high of $426.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.77.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,049 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.86, for a total value of $377,493.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile (Get Rating)

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.