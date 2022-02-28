Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.55% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Beauty Health Company is a beauty health company. Its flagship brand HydraFacial is a non-invasive and approachable beauty health platform and ecosystem with a powerful community of estheticians, consumers and partners, bridging medical and consumer retail to democratize and personalize skin care solutions for the masses. The Beauty Health Company, formerly known as Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO, Utah. “

Get Beauty Health alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SKIN. Raymond James initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.56.

SKIN stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. Beauty Health has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $30.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average is $22.73.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Beauty Health will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 17,594 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Beauty Health during the third quarter worth about $434,000. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new position in Beauty Health during the third quarter worth about $390,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Beauty Health during the third quarter worth about $35,426,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Beauty Health by 633.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 421,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 364,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Beauty Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beauty Health (SKIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.