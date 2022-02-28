Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Issues Earnings Results

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51,395.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS.
Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock traded up $4.50 on Monday, reaching $79.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,664. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.41. Beam Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $56.34 and a 52-week high of $138.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.76.
In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BEAM. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.14.
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
