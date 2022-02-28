BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in BCE were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in BCE by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 799,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,005,000 after buying an additional 14,659 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in BCE by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 851,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,655,000 after buying an additional 72,301 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in BCE by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 52,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in BCE by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,025,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,566,000 after buying an additional 29,745 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in BCE by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 24,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

BCE stock opened at $52.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.52. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.75 and a 52 week high of $53.54.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.39%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

