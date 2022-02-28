Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from C$4.75 to C$7.00. The company traded as high as $4.62 and last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 879482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BTEGF. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.84.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.84.

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

