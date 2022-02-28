Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $40,000 Stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,172,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 12,382 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $714,000.

Shares of RWX traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $33.71. 2,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,745. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.22. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $32.23 and a 12 month high of $38.70.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

