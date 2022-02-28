Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Lowered to $81.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BBWI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.28.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $54.45 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.59.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 125.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

