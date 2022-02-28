Barrington Research Cuts U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Price Target to $123.00

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barrington Research from $144.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Sidoti upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. CJS Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Shares of USPH opened at $91.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.65. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $84.43 and a one year high of $123.38. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $129.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.14%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total transaction of $94,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 207.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after buying an additional 28,095 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

