Barclays Trims Wayfair (NYSE:W) Target Price to $123.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $156.00 to $123.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on W. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Wayfair from $360.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $223.75.

Get Wayfair alerts:

NYSE:W opened at $131.19 on Friday. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $355.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.19 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.86.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $292,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $10,430,245.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,013 shares of company stock worth $23,753,315 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.