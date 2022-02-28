Barclays Reiterates Buy Rating for Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EDV. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2,500.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$904.18.

Shares of EDV traded up C$0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$33.38. The stock had a trading volume of 453,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,303. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$23.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.76. The firm has a market cap of C$8.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20.

In related news, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total value of C$769,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,117,951.73. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total value of C$13,743,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,548,900.70.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

