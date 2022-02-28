Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for South32 (LON:S32)

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of South32 (LON:S32 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 175 ($2.38) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.99) price objective on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 225 ($3.06) to GBX 235 ($3.20) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get South32 alerts:

Shares of LON S32 opened at GBX 260 ($3.54) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 221.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 195.85. South32 has a 1-year low of GBX 145 ($1.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 264.28 ($3.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £12.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from South32’s previous dividend of $0.06. South32’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.19%.

About South32 (Get Rating)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.